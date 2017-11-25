 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Sorbet Pre-Roll 0.75g

by Exotikz

About this product

About this strain

Sorbet

Sorbet is a clone-only creation from DNA Genetics that many believe to be a phenotype of Sunset Sherbert, however its true genetics remain a mystery. Sorbet’s buds are green and purple and covered in trichomes, and this THC-dominant strain comes with a terpene profile that features a fruity aroma with sweet berry flavors. Early to flower and aesthetically pleasing, Sorbet is great to cross with other varieties.

About this brand

Exotikz