Grape Lime Ricky Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$12.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Grown by the Runtz crew in California, White Runtz is a cross of Gelato and Zkittlez. Noted for its stark white trichomes that make buds look white, White Runtz is a potent strain that will coat your senses with a sweet, fruity flavor profile for hours. The strain is grown only by the Runtz crew which means you’re going to receive a quality product that is treated with care.