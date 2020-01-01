 Loading…

Hybrid

White Runtz Pre-Roll 1g

by Exotikz

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

White Runtz

Grown by the Runtz crew in California, White Runtz is a cross of Gelato and Zkittlez. Noted for its stark white trichomes that make buds look white, White Runtz is a potent strain that will coat your senses with a sweet, fruity flavor profile for hours. The strain is grown only by the Runtz crew which means you’re going to receive a quality product that is treated with care.

About this brand

Exotikz Logo
Exotikz