 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. 120mg Relax N' Soak CBD Bathbombs

120mg Relax N' Soak CBD Bathbombs

by Experience CBD

Write a review
Experience CBD Hemp CBD Bath & Body 120mg Relax N' Soak CBD Bathbombs
Experience CBD Hemp CBD Bath & Body 120mg Relax N' Soak CBD Bathbombs

$34.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Relax N’ Soak, the ultimate relaxation-bath experience. An amazingly powerful bath bomb that lets you bathe in CBD-enriched water. Soak your body in a warm, therapeutic bath, containing 30mg of CBD per bath bomb. Indulge yourself in the colorful, silky water. Experience the wonderful benefits of CBD for your skin. These terrific bath bombs rejuvenate skin for a soft and moisturized feeling. The CBD inside will help relieve any inflammation, pain, or arthritis. THC Free!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Experience CBD Logo
Experience CBD offers a range of products including, CBD oils, Lotions, Edibles, Hemp Smokables, CBD for pets, Hemp butters, and more. Experience CBD products are sourced from Colorado and California and are all made with the finest quality, whole-plant Cannabis – rich in essential cannabinoids, especially Cannabidiol. Experience CBD offers THC-FREE products as well as Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid products from top grade hemp flowers with less than 0.3% THC content making the products legal in most states.