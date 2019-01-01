 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Dab Crumble 450mg – Amnesia Haze Terpenes

Dab Crumble 450mg – Amnesia Haze Terpenes

by Experience CBD

Write a review
Experience CBD Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Dab Crumble 450mg – Amnesia Haze Terpenes

$39.99MSRP

About this product

1 gram of CBD rich (450mg) dab crumble with added natural Terpenes for flavor and delivery of CBD. – Amnesia Haze Terpenes

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Amnesia Haze

Amnesia Haze
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is a perfect strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

About this brand

Experience CBD Logo
Experience CBD offers a range of products including, CBD oils, Lotions, Edibles, Hemp Smokables, CBD for pets, Hemp butters, and more. Experience CBD products are sourced from Colorado and California and are all made with the finest quality, whole-plant Cannabis – rich in essential cannabinoids, especially Cannabidiol. Experience CBD offers THC-FREE products as well as Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid products from top grade hemp flowers with less than 0.3% THC content making the products legal in most states.