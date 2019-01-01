 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Dab Crumble 450mg – Maui Wowie Terpenes

by Experience CBD

1 gram of CBD rich (450mg) dab crumble with added natural Terpenes for flavor and delivery of CBD. – Maui Wowie Terpenes

Maui Wowie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Maui Wowie (not Maui Waui) is a classic sativa whose tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.  

Experience CBD offers a range of products including, CBD oils, Lotions, Edibles, Hemp Smokables, CBD for pets, Hemp butters, and more. Experience CBD products are sourced from Colorado and California and are all made with the finest quality, whole-plant Cannabis – rich in essential cannabinoids, especially Cannabidiol. Experience CBD offers THC-FREE products as well as Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid products from top grade hemp flowers with less than 0.3% THC content making the products legal in most states.