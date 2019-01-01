 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Dab Crumble 450mg – Sour Skunk Terpenes

by Experience CBD

$39.99MSRP

About this product

1 gram of CBD rich (450mg) dab crumble with added natural Terpenes for flavor and delivery of CBD. – Sour Skunk Terpenes

About this strain

Super Sour Skunk

Super Sour Skunk from Hortilab Seeds is a hybrid that was developed when an old school Super Skunk clone (pre-98) from Holland was pollinated by an East Coast Sour Diesel male. The result is a sativa-dominant mix that rewards consumers with high-flying effects. The combination of sour citrus aromas shift to flavors of earthy Skunk that produce happy thoughts and a smile that lasts all day. Super Sour Skunk’s uplifting effects will help keep depression away and trigger creative thoughts.

 

About this brand

Experience CBD offers a range of products including, CBD oils, Lotions, Edibles, Hemp Smokables, CBD for pets, Hemp butters, and more. Experience CBD products are sourced from Colorado and California and are all made with the finest quality, whole-plant Cannabis – rich in essential cannabinoids, especially Cannabidiol. Experience CBD offers THC-FREE products as well as Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid products from top grade hemp flowers with less than 0.3% THC content making the products legal in most states.