 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Full Spectrum CBD Softgels - 2ct

Full Spectrum CBD Softgels - 2ct

by Experience CBD

Write a review
Experience CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Full Spectrum CBD Softgels - 2ct

$6.99MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Single serving softgels that make taking CBD easy. Made using the finest CO2 extraction methods, these amazing Full Spectrum Softgels are packed with all of the beneficial Cannabinoids from hemp. A great alternative to using the full spectrum oils. A single Soft-gel, which is a full serving, contains over 25mg of CBD and varying amounts of other Cannabinoids.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Experience CBD Logo
Experience CBD offers a range of products including, CBD oils, Lotions, Edibles, Hemp Smokables, CBD for pets, Hemp butters, and more. Experience CBD products are sourced from Colorado and California and are all made with the finest quality, whole-plant Cannabis – rich in essential cannabinoids, especially Cannabidiol. Experience CBD offers THC-FREE products as well as Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid products from top grade hemp flowers with less than 0.3% THC content making the products legal in most states.