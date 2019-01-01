About this product

Our full spectrum oil is made of the entire Cannabis Sativa L plant. The strain of cannabis used has been bred to contain strong levels of CBD and virtually no (less than 0.3%) THC. Though it is impossible to get high from this small amount, please be aware that it will show up on drug test screenings. Our products are organically grown and are Lab Tested to ensure the highest quality products. Although taking our full spectrum may make you feel quite relaxed, it contains no pyscho-active cannabinoids. This oil contains the full spectrum of beneficial cannabinoids and natural terpenes that assist in the delivery and effects of the CBD. Natural Terpenes in the product give this hemp oil a pleasurable taste.