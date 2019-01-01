 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
500mg Full Spectrum Hemp Oil

by Experience CBD

$44.99MSRP

About this product

Our full spectrum oil is made of the entire Cannabis Sativa L plant. The strain of cannabis used has been bred to contain strong levels of CBD and virtually no (less than 0.3%) THC. Though it is impossible to get high from this small amount, please be aware that it will show up on drug test screenings. Our products are organically grown and are Lab Tested to ensure the highest quality products. Although taking our full spectrum may make you feel quite relaxed, it contains no pyscho-active cannabinoids. This oil contains the full spectrum of beneficial cannabinoids and natural terpenes that assist in the delivery and effects of the CBD. Natural Terpenes in the product give this hemp oil a pleasurable taste.

Experience CBD offers a range of products including, CBD oils, Lotions, Edibles, Hemp Smokables, CBD for pets, Hemp butters, and more. Experience CBD products are sourced from Colorado and California and are all made with the finest quality, whole-plant Cannabis – rich in essential cannabinoids, especially Cannabidiol. Experience CBD offers THC-FREE products as well as Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid products from top grade hemp flowers with less than 0.3% THC content making the products legal in most states.