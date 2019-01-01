 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD topicals
  5. CBD Hempstick (70mg)

CBD Hempstick (70mg)

by Experience CBD

Write a review
Experience CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Topicals CBD Hempstick (70mg)

$6.99MSRP

About this product

Protect and take care of your lips with HempStick. Made with 70mg of full spectrum CBD extract, HempStick will keep your lips healthy and moisturized in any weather. The full spectrum CBD oil inside is the ultimate natural and organic lip therapy. Please be aware that this product is a Full Spectrum product, which contains less than 0.3% of THC.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Experience CBD Logo
Experience CBD offers a range of products including, CBD oils, Lotions, Edibles, Hemp Smokables, CBD for pets, Hemp butters, and more. Experience CBD products are sourced from Colorado and California and are all made with the finest quality, whole-plant Cannabis – rich in essential cannabinoids, especially Cannabidiol. Experience CBD offers THC-FREE products as well as Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid products from top grade hemp flowers with less than 0.3% THC content making the products legal in most states.