About this product
Protect and take care of your lips with HempStick. Made with 70mg of full spectrum CBD extract, HempStick will keep your lips healthy and moisturized in any weather. The full spectrum CBD oil inside is the ultimate natural and organic lip therapy. Please be aware that this product is a Full Spectrum product, which contains less than 0.3% of THC.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Experience CBD
Experience CBD offers a range of products including, CBD oils, Lotions, Edibles, Hemp Smokables, CBD for pets, Hemp butters, and more. Experience CBD products are sourced from Colorado and California and are all made with the finest quality, whole-plant Cannabis – rich in essential cannabinoids, especially Cannabidiol. Experience CBD offers THC-FREE products as well as Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid products from top grade hemp flowers with less than 0.3% THC content making the products legal in most states.