 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. Thick Liq – GSC (GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)) (600mg)

Thick Liq – GSC (GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)) (600mg)

by Experience CBD

Write a review
Experience CBD Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Thick Liq – GSC (GSC (f.k.a. Girl Scout Cookies)) (600mg)

$54.99MSRP

About this product

Thick Liq. is here! Pure, CO2 derived CBD Distillate from hemp. This Cannabis extract contains high levels of all Cannabinoids with less than 0.3% THC. Can be used by placing directly on edibles, smoked using a dab rig or appropriate Vaporizer. Comes in a 1ml applicator that contains at least 600mg of Cannabidiol (CBD). Approximately 30 servings with 20mg of CBD each.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

GSC

GSC
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

GSC, formerly known as Girl Scout Cookies, is an OG Kush and Durban Poison hybrid cross whose reputation grew too large to stay within the borders of its California homeland. With a sweet and earthy aroma, GSC launches you to euphoria’s top floor where full-body relaxation meets a time-bending cerebral space. A little goes a long way with this hybrid, whose THC heights have won GSC numerous Cannabis Cup awards. Patients needing a strong dose of relief, however, may look to GSC for severe pain, nausea, and appetite loss.

There are several different phenotypes of the GSC strain including Thin Mint and Platinum GSC, which exhibit some variation in appearance and effect. Typically, however, GSC expresses its beauty in twisting green calyxes wrapped in purple leaves and fiery orange hairs. Patients and consumers looking to cultivate this cannabis staple themselves should wait 9 to 10 weeks for their indoor plants to finish flowering.

About this brand

Experience CBD Logo
Experience CBD offers a range of products including, CBD oils, Lotions, Edibles, Hemp Smokables, CBD for pets, Hemp butters, and more. Experience CBD products are sourced from Colorado and California and are all made with the finest quality, whole-plant Cannabis – rich in essential cannabinoids, especially Cannabidiol. Experience CBD offers THC-FREE products as well as Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid products from top grade hemp flowers with less than 0.3% THC content making the products legal in most states.