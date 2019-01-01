About this product
Thick Liq. is here! Pure, CO2 derived CBD Distillate from hemp. This Cannabis extract contains high levels of all Cannabinoids with less than 0.3% THC. Can be used by placing directly on edibles, smoked using a dab rig or appropriate Vaporizer. Comes in a 1ml applicator that contains at least 600mg of Cannabidiol (CBD). Approximately 30 servings with 20mg of CBD each.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Experience CBD
Experience CBD offers a range of products including, CBD oils, Lotions, Edibles, Hemp Smokables, CBD for pets, Hemp butters, and more. Experience CBD products are sourced from Colorado and California and are all made with the finest quality, whole-plant Cannabis – rich in essential cannabinoids, especially Cannabidiol. Experience CBD offers THC-FREE products as well as Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid products from top grade hemp flowers with less than 0.3% THC content making the products legal in most states.