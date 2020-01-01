 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Day Tripper

Day Tripper

by Experience Organics

Write a review
Experience Organics Cannabis Flower Day Tripper

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Day Tripper is a hybrid cannabis strain that managed to inherit sativa-like effects from its indica-dominant family tree. A descendant of Sensi Star, Medicine Man, and Master Kush, Day Tripper is an unexpectedly lightweight hybrid that pairs well with active and creative hobbies. Its motivating effects come with a fresh, clean aroma and can be enjoyed morning, afternoon, and night.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Day Tripper

Day Tripper

Day Tripper is a hybrid cannabis strain that managed to inherit sativa-like effects from its indica-dominant family tree. A descendant of Sensi Star, Medicine Man, and Master Kush, Day Tripper is an unexpectedly lightweight hybrid that pairs well with active and creative hobbies. Its motivating effects come with a fresh, clean aroma and can be enjoyed morning, afternoon, and night.

About this brand

Experience Organics Logo
We focus on true organic cultivation practices using no synthetic nutrients and no pesticides. Sustainability is the utmost importance, EXO utilizes 100% LED lights to grow. We hand water & hand trim all of our flower giving each individual strain the attention it needs, quality over quantity. Our passion is genetics and we breed in-house providing many unique strains.