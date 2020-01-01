About this product

EXO’s Premium Cannabis is lovingly grown with a true artisans’ touch from our highly experienced team of growers. Our extensive genetics library and in-house breeding program provide heirloom strains, unique genetics and rare phenotypes cultivated over many years of meticulous evaluation and selection. We select and cultivate only the finest strains and phenotypes seeking uniquely satisfying flavors, aromas and effects. We consistently introduce new genetics to the market ensuring variety, choice and continuous enjoyment for our loyal patrons. We grow in nutrient rich soil with natural amendments and teas in meticulously clean and tidy indoor gardens utilizing state of the art LED lighting and environmental controls. Every plant is hand-watered and receives individual attention and care. EXO’s flower is harvested at the height of potency, aroma and flavor. Hand trimmed, dried on the vine, slow cured to perfection and carefully packed for the ultimate craft cannabis experience.