 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. LA Cookies

LA Cookies

by Experience Organics

Write a review
Experience Organics Cannabis Flower LA Cookies
Experience Organics Cannabis Flower LA Cookies

About this product

eXo Original With one of our oldest cuttings, the original L.A. Pure Kush, we created this delicious Cookies flavored hybrid. This is an Indica dominant strain balanced with Sativa. Expect to taste flavors of cookies with sweet, floral, and earthy flavors. Terpenes: • Myrcene • Limonene

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

LA Kookies

LA Kookies
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

LA Kookies is Los Angeles Kush’s version of the legendary California native, Girl Scout Cookies. This strain takes a potent GSC phenotype and crosses it with OG Kush Breath, a genetic relative of GSC. This tertiary backcross enriches the strain’s Cookie attributes while enhancing its savory terpene profile. The aroma is pungent and doughy with touches of pine, while the flavor is sweet with candied cherries, butter cookies, and earth. This perfect middle-of-the-road hybrid relaxes the body while enhancing mood, making it a natural complement for consumers suffering from chronic pain. 

About this brand

Experience Organics Logo
We focus on true organic cultivation practices using no synthetic nutrients and no pesticides. Sustainability is the utmost importance, EXO utilizes 100% LED lights to grow. We hand water & hand trim all of our flower giving each individual strain the attention it needs, quality over quantity. Our passion is genetics and we breed in-house providing many unique strains.