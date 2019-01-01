About this product
eXo Original With one of our oldest cuttings, the original L.A. Pure Kush, we created this delicious Cookies flavored hybrid. This is an Indica dominant strain balanced with Sativa. Expect to taste flavors of cookies with sweet, floral, and earthy flavors. Terpenes: • Myrcene • Limonene
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
LA Kookies
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
LA Kookies is Los Angeles Kush’s version of the legendary California native, Girl Scout Cookies. This strain takes a potent GSC phenotype and crosses it with OG Kush Breath, a genetic relative of GSC. This tertiary backcross enriches the strain’s Cookie attributes while enhancing its savory terpene profile. The aroma is pungent and doughy with touches of pine, while the flavor is sweet with candied cherries, butter cookies, and earth. This perfect middle-of-the-road hybrid relaxes the body while enhancing mood, making it a natural complement for consumers suffering from chronic pain.