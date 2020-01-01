Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Hailing from southern California, Hollywood OG is an indica-dominant hybrid that delivers strong cerebrally focused effects with a sweet, earthy flavor. A subtle floral aroma sits underneath the dominant smell of lemon and diesel. Thick buds sparkle with crystal trichomes, which begin to hint at this strain’s potency. Hollywood OG’s onset is immediate and hard-hitting, making this indica hybrid a top choice for patients needing fast relief of pain, tension, and stress.
Be the first to review this product.
Hailing from southern California, Hollywood OG is an indica-dominant hybrid that delivers strong cerebrally focused effects with a sweet, earthy flavor. A subtle floral aroma sits underneath the dominant smell of lemon and diesel. Thick buds sparkle with crystal trichomes, which begin to hint at this strain’s potency. Hollywood OG’s onset is immediate and hard-hitting, making this indica hybrid a top choice for patients needing fast relief of pain, tension, and stress.