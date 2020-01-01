 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Hailing from southern California, Hollywood OG is an indica-dominant hybrid that delivers strong cerebrally focused effects with a sweet, earthy flavor. A subtle floral aroma sits underneath the dominant smell of lemon and diesel. Thick buds sparkle with crystal trichomes, which begin to hint at this strain’s potency. Hollywood OG’s onset is immediate and hard-hitting, making this indica hybrid a top choice for patients needing fast relief of pain, tension, and stress.

We focus on true organic cultivation practices using no synthetic nutrients and no pesticides. Sustainability is the utmost importance, EXO utilizes 100% LED lights to grow. We hand water & hand trim all of our flower giving each individual strain the attention it needs, quality over quantity. Our passion is genetics and we breed in-house providing many unique strains.