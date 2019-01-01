About this product
The original L.A. Pure Kush is a potent and heavy indica that comes from OG Kush x Afghan Kush. A pungent and skunky aroma leaves the classic signature “kush” taste on the palate. This paired with calming effects makes for an instant favorite. Terpenes: • Humulene • Limonene
We focus on true organic cultivation practices using no synthetic nutrients and no pesticides. Sustainability is the utmost importance, EXO utilizes 100% LED lights to grow. We hand water & hand trim all of our flower giving each individual strain the attention it needs, quality over quantity. Our passion is genetics and we breed in-house providing many unique strains.