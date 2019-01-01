 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
LA Pure Kush

by Experience Organics

About this product

The original L.A. Pure Kush is a potent and heavy indica that comes from OG Kush x Afghan Kush. A pungent and skunky aroma leaves the classic signature “kush” taste on the palate. This paired with calming effects makes for an instant favorite. Terpenes: • Humulene • Limonene

About this brand

We focus on true organic cultivation practices using no synthetic nutrients and no pesticides. Sustainability is the utmost importance, EXO utilizes 100% LED lights to grow. We hand water & hand trim all of our flower giving each individual strain the attention it needs, quality over quantity. Our passion is genetics and we breed in-house providing many unique strains.