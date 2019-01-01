 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Metal Haze

by Experience Organics

Experience Organics Cannabis Flower Metal Haze
Experience Organics Cannabis Flower Metal Haze

About this product

Metal Haze is a Sativa dominant strain from the 90s that will bring you back. It has a pungent herbal flavor with earthy lemon undertones of spiciness that will keep you going for hours. Terpenes: • Terpinolene • a-Pinene

About this brand

We focus on true organic cultivation practices using no synthetic nutrients and no pesticides. Sustainability is the utmost importance, EXO utilizes 100% LED lights to grow. We hand water & hand trim all of our flower giving each individual strain the attention it needs, quality over quantity. Our passion is genetics and we breed in-house providing many unique strains.