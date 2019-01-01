About this product
Metal Haze is a Sativa dominant strain from the 90s that will bring you back. It has a pungent herbal flavor with earthy lemon undertones of spiciness that will keep you going for hours. Terpenes: • Terpinolene • a-Pinene
About this brand
Experience Organics
We focus on true organic cultivation practices using no synthetic nutrients and no pesticides. Sustainability is the utmost importance, EXO utilizes 100% LED lights to grow. We hand water & hand trim all of our flower giving each individual strain the attention it needs, quality over quantity. Our passion is genetics and we breed in-house providing many unique strains.