  5. White 707 Pre-Roll - 7.5g (15 Pack)

White 707 Pre-Roll - 7.5g (15 Pack)

by Experience Organics

Experience Organics Cannabis Pre-rolls White 707 Pre-Roll - 7.5g (15 Pack)

EXO uses only the finest ingredients available for our 100% pure flower pre-rolls. Our pre-rolls are made exclusively from our own artisan grown in-house premium cannabis with absolutely no shake, ground stems or fillers. Our passionate team puts a great deal love and care into preparing each and every pre-roll we make. Utilizing an innovative process and only the highest quality paper, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship and wouldn’t produce anything we wouldn’t be delighted to smoke ourselves. Enjoy the convenience, smooth burn and a beautiful balance of flavor and richness from each and every pre-roll. Packed to perfection, we believe these are some of the finest and highest quality pre-rolls available and look forward to sharing them with you for your enjoyment and pleasure.

About this brand

We focus on true organic cultivation practices using no synthetic nutrients and no pesticides. Sustainability is the utmost importance, EXO utilizes 100% LED lights to grow. We hand water & hand trim all of our flower giving each individual strain the attention it needs, quality over quantity. Our passion is genetics and we breed in-house providing many unique strains.