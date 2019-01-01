 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Full Moon Extra Large 5 Piece Spice Tobacco Herb Grinder with Pollen/Keef Catcher for Herb Grinders

by Expression Tees

$14.99MSRP

About this product

Grind fresher, faster and easier now, with our 5-piece coarse herb grinder! - Are you tired of fresh, moist herbs getting jammed up? - Does your material get stuck between the teeth or along the sides? - Is the chamber for your ground up material too small? *5 Reasons this is the grinder for you!* - Our Grinders feature sharp precision CNC aluminum teeth to shred herbs with ease, even when fresh/moist - Ridges built into the lid push material back into the teeth for a perfect grind every time. - Large pollen screen allows for the herbs to stay on top while the crystals fall down. - Perfectly shaped holes allow more material to drop in easier. - Use the grinder for storage - Powerful neodymium magnet keep the heavy duty lid on tight to keep your ground herbs fresh longer. BONUS: Remove the screen section, and this grinder becomes short enough for travel, and creates a large super-chamber Expression Gifts: bringing Etsy a brand you can trust for quality premium grinders. Package contents: 1 X-Large 2.5 Inch premium grinder (4 part grinder) 1 Mini spatula for collecting pollen/keef Individually boxed, and shipped discreetly FEATURES INCLUDE -Heavy Duty domed top for years of use -500 micron screen filters pollen/keef down to the lower chamber (includes small spatula to collect your pollen) -Easily grinds your spices/herbs/bud without leaving large chunks - Even on fresh/moist herbs -Strong magnetic lid stays tight with the powerful neodymium magnets, so you can use this grinder for herb storage -Elegant Gun Metal finish is scratch resistant and helps you SAVE TIME AND MONEY - Use less with the same results

About this brand

This is a lifestyle. Express it how you want! At Expression Tees Inc. we pride ourselves on bringing people the best custom Grinders and T-Shirts that are unmatched in quality and price anywhere on the web.