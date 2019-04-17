Jenaysis
on April 17th, 2019
My favorite product! I use this everyday as a facial moisturizer and swear it's the fountain of youth.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our full spectrum, CBD rich body care products are made with a combination of simple, all-natural ingredients, and are gently whipped together to preserve the properties of the creams, instead of traditional heating methods.
on April 17th, 2019
My favorite product! I use this everyday as a facial moisturizer and swear it's the fountain of youth.