Ian-Kelley
on April 17th, 2019
Definitely my favorite CBD concentrate from Extract Labs
Our limited edition Cherry Wine Private Reserve is made with only the finest terpenes extracted from American hemp in our lab here in Boulder, Colorado. It provides an uplifting yet relaxing effect while maintaining a deliciously smooth flavor.
on April 17th, 2019
