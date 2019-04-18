hendo127
on April 18th, 2019
I absolutely love this company.
$50.00MSRP
Our full spectrum CBD Tinctures use only the purest locally-sourced ingredients to ensure you have the absolute best hemp extract possible, with no fillers. Our CBD rich oils include our premium CO2 hemp extract, fractionated coconut oil (the purest form of coconut oil), and can be taken sublingually or applied topically. Available in 15mL, 30mL, and 60mL bottles.
on April 17th, 2019
Tastes great! Easy to use! I'd recommend it in a heartbeat! Thanks Extract Labs
on April 17th, 2019
I love every product Extract Labs has to offer!! The most high quality products for the lowest pricing. There's a lot of CBD companies out there, but Extract Labs is the leader of the pack