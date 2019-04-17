DylanKinney25
I really love the Raspberry tincture! It has been great for my anxiety, and it has an awesome taste!
Our full spectrum CBD Tinctures use only the purest locally-sourced ingredients to ensure you have the absolute best hemp extract possible, with no fillers. Our CBD rich oils include our premium CO2 hemp extract, fractionated coconut oil (the purest form of coconut oil), and can be taken sublingually or applied topically. Available in 15mL, 30mL, and 60mL bottles.
