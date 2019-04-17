 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Extract Labs

About this product

Our full spectrum CBD Tinctures use only the purest locally-sourced ingredients to ensure you have the absolute best hemp extract possible, with no fillers. Our CBD rich oils include our premium CO2 hemp extract, fractionated coconut oil (the purest form of coconut oil), and can be taken sublingually or applied topically. Available in 15mL, 30mL, and 60mL bottles.

1 customer review

DylanKinney25

I really love the Raspberry tincture! It has been great for my anxiety, and it has an awesome taste!

About this brand

Extract Labs is a Boulder, Colorado-based full-service hemp extraction lab offering a proprietary line of boutique CBD-infused products. A one-stop destination for every CBD need, Extract Labs was founded by a combat veteran, Craig Henderson, who started the company out of his garage in 2016 after serving in the U.S. Army. He earned a Master’s of Engineering from the University of Louisville and gained industry experience while working as a salesperson and expert instructor in supercritical CO2 extraction. Just over two years later, the company has grown to employ nearly 40 people in its Colorado headquarters and has recently added a second lab in Louisville, KY. Extract Labs is dedicated to introducing consumers to the life-changing potential of CBD. The company prides itself on providing the purest, highest quality products at the lowest price point, a promise made possible by keeping every step of production in-house. In keeping with FDA regulations, Extract Labs does not make specific claims, but encourages customers to seek out more information about usage and benefits from trusted third-party sources.