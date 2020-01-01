 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Gelato Crumble 0.75g

by Extract Labs

Extract Labs Concentrates Solvent Gelato Crumble 0.75g

About this product

Gelato

Gelato

Gelato
Gelato (also referred to as "Larry Bird") is a tantalizing hybrid cannabis strain from Cookie Fam and Sherbinski, following in the footsteps of its parents Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint GSC. This Bay Area, California native gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma, a common genetic thread among the Cookie family. Her buds tend to bloom in dark purple hues illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high tolerance will delight in Gelato’s heavy-handed euphoria. Physical relaxation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative when enjoying Gelato during the day.

Extract Labs

Extract Labs is a Boulder, Colorado-based full-service hemp extraction lab offering a proprietary line of boutique CBD-infused products. A one-stop destination for every CBD need, Extract Labs was founded by a combat veteran, Craig Henderson, who started the company out of his garage in 2016 after serving in the U.S. Army. He earned a Master’s of Engineering from the University of Louisville and gained industry experience while working as a salesperson and expert instructor in supercritical CO2 extraction. Just over two years later, the company has grown to employ nearly 40 people in its Colorado headquarters and has recently added a second lab in Louisville, KY. Extract Labs is dedicated to introducing consumers to the life-changing potential of CBD. The company prides itself on providing the purest, highest quality products at the lowest price point, a promise made possible by keeping every step of production in-house. In keeping with FDA regulations, Extract Labs does not make specific claims, but encourages customers to seek out more information about usage and benefits from trusted third-party sources.