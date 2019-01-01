Extract Labs is a Boulder, Colorado-based full-service hemp extraction lab offering a proprietary line of boutique CBD-infused products. A one-stop destination for every CBD need, Extract Labs was founded by a combat veteran, Craig Henderson, who started the company out of his garage in 2016 after serving in the U.S. Army. He earned a Master’s of Engineering from the University of Louisville and gained industry experience while working as a salesperson and expert instructor in supercritical CO2 extraction. Just over two years later, the company has grown to employ nearly 40 people in its Colorado headquarters and has recently added a second lab in Louisville, KY. Extract Labs is dedicated to introducing consumers to the life-changing potential of CBD. The company prides itself on providing the purest, highest quality products at the lowest price point, a promise made possible by keeping every step of production in-house. In keeping with FDA regulations, Extract Labs does not make specific claims, but encourages customers to seek out more information about usage and benefits from trusted third-party sources.