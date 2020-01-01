 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD oil
  5. 100% THC Free Hemp Oil - Natural 500mg

100% THC Free Hemp Oil - Natural 500mg

by Extract Wellness

Write a review
Extract Wellness Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil 100% THC Free Hemp Oil - Natural 500mg

$44.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Extract Wellness 100% THC Free 500mg Hemp Extract Oil contains 8mg/ml (one full dropper = 8mg) and is made from 99+% pure CBD isolate. For best results, take the 100% THC Free 500mg Hemp Extract Oil sublingually (under your tongue) and allow it to absorb for 2-10 minutes. Available in Mint, Cinnamon, Wild Berry, and Natural flavors.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Extract Wellness Logo
Extract Wellness is an independently owned company based in Louisville, Kentucky. We are a small team with a big passion for our state, the local Kentucky farmer and for consumers looking for natural wellness solutions. Our goal is to be your go-to source for pure, high quality Kentucky hemp extract products.