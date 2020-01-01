Focus Spearmint Vape Pen
by Social CBD
1 piece
$33.02
Pickup 54.1 miles away
$24.95MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Extract Wellness 100% THC Free 250mg Hemp Extract Oil contains 4mg/ml (one full dropper = 4mg) and is made from 99+% pure CBD isolate. For best results, take the 100% THC Free 250mg Hemp Extract Oil sublingually (under your tongue) and allow it to absorb for 2-10 minutes. Available in Mint, Cinnamon, Wild Berry, and Natural flavors.
Be the first to review this product.