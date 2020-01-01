Essential 14 CBD Hemp Extract Skin Serum
About this product
Essential 14 CBD Hemp Extract Skin Serum is a unique blend of Full Spectrum CBD and doctor formulated essential oils. This luxurious serum penetrates deep to provide relief to your skin by way of 500mg of pure Kentucky CBD and a restorative medley of healing essential oils. This product is doctor formulated to include the following essential ingredients: Sweet Almond Oil Apricot Kernel Seed Oil Sunflower Seed Oil Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract Rosehip Seed Oil Lavender Essential Oil Cedarwood Essential Oil Vitamin E (Tocopherol) Calendula Oil Lemongrass Essential Oil Frankincense Essential Oil Helichrysum Essential Oil Sea Buckthorn Oil Jojoba Oil Enjoy the skin relief of the Essential 14 CBD Hemp Extract Serum in a 1oz, easy to apply roll on bottle, packed with 14 essential ingredients, including 500mg of pure CBD Hemp Extract.
