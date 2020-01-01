 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Beauty
  5. Essential 14 CBD Hemp Extract Skin Serum

Essential 14 CBD Hemp Extract Skin Serum

by Extract Wellness

Write a review
Extract Wellness Hemp CBD Beauty Essential 14 CBD Hemp Extract Skin Serum

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Essential 14 CBD Hemp Extract Skin Serum is a unique blend of Full Spectrum CBD and doctor formulated essential oils. This luxurious serum penetrates deep to provide relief to your skin by way of 500mg of pure Kentucky CBD and a restorative medley of healing essential oils. This product is doctor formulated to include the following essential ingredients: Sweet Almond Oil Apricot Kernel Seed Oil Sunflower Seed Oil Full Spectrum CBD Hemp Extract Rosehip Seed Oil Lavender Essential Oil Cedarwood Essential Oil Vitamin E (Tocopherol) Calendula Oil Lemongrass Essential Oil Frankincense Essential Oil Helichrysum Essential Oil Sea Buckthorn Oil Jojoba Oil Enjoy the skin relief of the Essential 14 CBD Hemp Extract Serum in a 1oz, easy to apply roll on bottle, packed with 14 essential ingredients, including 500mg of pure CBD Hemp Extract.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Extract Wellness Logo
Extract Wellness is an independently owned company based in Louisville, Kentucky. We are a small team with a big passion for our state, the local Kentucky farmer and for consumers looking for natural wellness solutions. Our goal is to be your go-to source for pure, high quality Kentucky hemp extract products.