Extra Strength Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - Natural 3000mg

by Extract Wellness

Extract Wellness Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Oil Extra Strength Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - Natural 3000mg

$149.95MSRP

About this product

Extract Wellness Full Spectrum Extra Strength 3000mg Hemp Extract Oil contains 50mg/ml (one full dropper = 50mg) and is made from pure 100% Kentucky grown hemp grown in the fertile fields of Sweetbrier Farms. This CBD rich extract is an all-natural, full spectrum blend containing the full range of cannabinoids in the hemp plant. For best results, take the Full Spectrum Extra Strength 3000mg Hemp Extract Oil sublingually (under your tongue) and allow it to absorb for 2-10 minutes. Available in Mint, Cinnamon, Wild Berry, and Natural flavors.

About this brand

Extract Wellness is an independently owned company based in Louisville, Kentucky. We are a small team with a big passion for our state, the local Kentucky farmer and for consumers looking for natural wellness solutions. Our goal is to be your go-to source for pure, high quality Kentucky hemp extract products.