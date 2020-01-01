 Loading…

Hemp Salve - Cinnamon Chai 500mg

by Extract Wellness

$39.95MSRP

About this product

Extract Wellness Salves are handcrafted with a silky blend of hemp seed oil, bees wax, jojoba oil, shea butter, pure Kentucky CBD hemp extract, and scented with soothing essential oils. We've reformulated this product to reduce the "greasy" feeling many salves can leave, improved the scent profile, and given it a massive CBD boost to 250mg and 500mg! Sizes: Available in both a 2oz (250mg) and 4oz (500mg) container. Please Note: This product is made with beeswax. Individuals who are allergic to such products should avoid use. This product is not intended for ingestion and should only be applied externally. This product is intended for topical application only and should be applied liberally to affected areas.

About this brand

Extract Wellness is an independently owned company based in Louisville, Kentucky. We are a small team with a big passion for our state, the local Kentucky farmer and for consumers looking for natural wellness solutions. Our goal is to be your go-to source for pure, high quality Kentucky hemp extract products.