Pet Advantage Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - Natural

by Extract Wellness

Extract Wellness Pets Pet Tinctures Pet Advantage Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - Natural

About this product

Extract Wellness Pet Advantage Full Spectrum Hemp Oil is made from pure 100% Kentucky grown industrial hemp using the supercritical CO2 extraction process. This CBD rich extract is an all-natural, full spectrum blend from the natural components of industrial hemp. For best results, Extract Wellness Pet Advantage Full Spectrum Hemp Oil is an ingestible liquid intended to be taken orally by your pet. Currently available in Natural flavor.

About this brand

Extract Wellness is an independently owned company based in Louisville, Kentucky. We are a small team with a big passion for our state, the local Kentucky farmer and for consumers looking for natural wellness solutions. Our goal is to be your go-to source for pure, high quality Kentucky hemp extract products.