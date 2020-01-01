 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Donny Burger HTFSE VIAL 1gm - Cured + Carbonated Full Spectrum Extract 1gm

Donny Burger HTFSE VIAL 1gm - Cured + Carbonated Full Spectrum Extract 1gm

by Extractioneering

About this product

Donny Burger: Grower: Eugreen Farms High in Limonene, Myrcene, and Beta-Caryophyllene. Most users report an “earthy,” diesel flavour, but we also detected a hint of nutty-ness and eucalyptus. This HTFSE Vial has over 25% Terpenes and over 60% Cannabinoids. Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions, HTFSE is as close to the cannabis strain's cannabinoid and terpene ratio as possible, providing the full benefit of the plant. HTFSE is a virgin Extraction and always one of a kind experiences. Extractioneering products don't need to be refrigerated and don't go 'bad' as long as they are kept room temperature. Only 70 of these carts were made, so make sure you get one before they are gone!

About this brand

A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.