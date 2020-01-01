About this product

Durban Poison grown by SoFresh Farms 7.43% TERPENES 77.58% CANNABINOIDS (72% THC) This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained notoriety worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Our 5150ies are the perfect combination of distillate and HTFSE In the middle of the video is our 5150ies. Back in 2016 when customers suggested lowering prices and increasing potency, we listened. We created a very pure THC distillate and our first mix was 50% Distillate and 50% HTFSE.