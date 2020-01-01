 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Durban Poison 5150ies - Cured Resin 1gm
Durban Poison 5150ies - Cured Resin 1gm

by Extractioneering

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Durban Poison grown by SoFresh Farms 7.43% TERPENES 77.58% CANNABINOIDS (72% THC) This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained notoriety worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Our 5150ies are the perfect combination of distillate and HTFSE In the middle of the video is our 5150ies. Back in 2016 when customers suggested lowering prices and increasing potency, we listened. We created a very pure THC distillate and our first mix was 50% Distillate and 50% HTFSE.

About this strain

Durban Poison

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativityGrowers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

About this brand

A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.