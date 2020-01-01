Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Caaayke - Cakes on Cakes, Ice-cream Cake, Wedding Cake, Jungle Cake and Lava Cake. Seriously, What the F*** Cake?! Oh, Heavy on the Myrcene, and Beta-Caryophellene with a drop of Valencene. Caaayke - Chocolate Hashberry, Cherry Cheese Cake, The Love of 30 Positive Reviews. Just like that Other Caaayke, Buried in Myrcene and Beta-C, but also a drop of Bisabolol. Has over 12% Terpenes and over 88% Cannabinoids you're sure to have a pleasant experience. Pulp is our chance to shine, it’s a blend of our virgin outcomes, selected to create the most beautiful combinations of strains. It’s a post-extraction blend that allows us to develop a more curated experience. The extracts that develop into our Pulp line are blends of a few or many High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extracts, that allow for a wonderful experience. Because we provide both the Terpene and Flavour profile on our product packaging, along with test results online, you decide your adventure based on science.
Be the first to review this product.
Lava Cake is a powerful indica-hybrid marijuana strain crossed between Thin Mint GSC and Grape Pie. Bred by Cannarado Genetics, Lava Cake is widely celebrated for its deliciously sweet flavor profile that puts out exceptionally smooth and cakey terpenes. Some users who smoke this strain say that it smells similar to freshly baked goods. The high you get from smoking Lava Cake will put your mind and body into a deep state of relaxation. This strain is ideal for after work, lazy days off, or for anyone seeking relief from anxiety and stress. Lava Cake buds come in a dense, bulbous structure with rich hues of purple and green that are camouflaged by dense and glistening trichomes.