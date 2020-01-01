 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Fussy Britches PULP - Cured and Carbonated Full Spectrum Extract 1GM

Fussy Britches PULP - Cured and Carbonated Full Spectrum Extract 1GM

by Extractioneering

Fussy Britches PULP - Cured and Carbonated Full Spectrum Extract 1GM
Extractioneering Concentrates Solvent Fussy Britches PULP - Cured and Carbonated Full Spectrum Extract 1GM

About this product

The Fussy Britches has over 80% Cannabinoids and over 8% Terpenes. High in Terpinolene and Beta-Myrcene. High Sativa strain with lots of fruit and citrus overtones. Pulp is our chance to shine, it’s a blend of our virgin outcomes, selected to create the most beautiful combinations of strains. It’s a post-extraction blend that allows us to develop a more curated experience. The extracts that develop into our Pulp line are blends of a few or many High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extracts, that allow for a wonderful experience. Because we provide both the Terpene and Flavour profile on our product packaging, along with test results online, you decide your adventure based on science.

About this brand

A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.