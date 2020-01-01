About this product

The Fussy Britches has over 80% Cannabinoids and over 8% Terpenes. High in Terpinolene and Beta-Myrcene. High Sativa strain with lots of fruit and citrus overtones. Pulp is our chance to shine, it’s a blend of our virgin outcomes, selected to create the most beautiful combinations of strains. It’s a post-extraction blend that allows us to develop a more curated experience. The extracts that develop into our Pulp line are blends of a few or many High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extracts, that allow for a wonderful experience. Because we provide both the Terpene and Flavour profile on our product packaging, along with test results online, you decide your adventure based on science.