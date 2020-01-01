Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Gelato Cake HCFSE grown by Urban Canna So full of flavor, this Gelato Cake is true to strain. A savory funky strain with hints of raspberry, cream, and sweet rum. This Gelato Cake HCFSE has 11.75% Terpenes and 75% Cannabinoids. High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extract. This extract is in the sugared form where THC/a percentages can reach 90+%’s. There is always a HTFSE component to sugars typically greater than 20%. In creating HCFSE, we maintain Complexity over Purity, to ensure a well-rounded experience. A Crystalline THCa Sugar coated in HTFSE. The perfect dabable Blend Of True Spectrum.
Gelato Cake is a mix of the creamy berry of Gelato #33 and the vanilla frosting of Wedding Cake. Part of the Cookie family, it’s an indica-dominant strain that’s very popular across North America and beyond. You'll see new crosses of Gelato #33 and Wedding Cake often—Elev8 Seeds has a Gelato Kiss, Gelato Punch, and Gelato Sundae. This potent strain is for veteran consumers and reported to cause strong sedation, followed by increased appetite, and it can last for a few hours. Gelato Cake has been heavily selected for its creamy, berry, gassy, and vanilla frosting tastes and scents, and it grows indoors or outside, flowering in 8 to 9 weeks.