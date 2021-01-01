GMO HCFSE
by ExtractioneeringWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
GMO HCFSE, grown by Livitia Farms. Made with 100% Cured Oleoresin, No CRC, check out the link for the test results. High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extract. This extract is in the sugared form where THC/a percentages can reach 90+%’s. There is always an HTFSE component to sugars typically greater than 20%. In creating HCFSE, we maintain Complexity over Purity, to ensure a well-rounded experience. A Crystalline THCa Sugar coated in HTFSE. The perfect dabable Blend Of True Spectrum.
About this brand
Extractioneering
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.