Indica

GMO - RIND a Whole Plant Full Spectrum Extract - 1gm

by Extractioneering

About this product

Rind - Whole Plant Cosolvent crystalized crumble hash that is also carbonated for full flavor. This GMO was grown by Redbarn, who has recently changed its name to Sweet Leaf Farms. It's piney with a hint of orange zest. This Rind has over 90% Cannabinoids! Its terpene profile is rich and captures the very essence of the cured cannabis plant. Like an orchestra, consisting of not just the big top notes, but instead holding the woodwinds, brass, percussion, and strings as well. We strive to provide as much information as possible to you about our products, via a robust blog, online testing, and farm information all within easy access right on the website. Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions and no CRC. Rind is a virgin Extraction and is always one of a kind experiences.

About this strain

GMO Cookies

GMO Cookies
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

GMO Cookies (aka Garlic Cookies) is a powerful indica-dominant strain crossed between Chemdog and GSC. GMO Cookies is known for its ability to relieve pain without putting you to bed in the process. The Chemdawg ancestry in GMO provides a petrol smell layered with coffee and fruit, while its GSC parentage provides a sweet and earthy flavor. GMO Cookies is bred by Divine Genetics.

About this brand

A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.