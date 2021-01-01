 Loading…

Hybrid

Grape Pie HTFSE Vial

by Extractioneering

Extractioneering Concentrates Solvent Grape Pie HTFSE Vial

About this product

Grape Pie grown by Surfr. Check out the link for test results. Made with 100% Cured Oleoresin, No CRC, Nothing Reintroduced, just pure Cannabis Extract.

About this brand

A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.

About this strain

Grape Pie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Grape Pie is an indica-leaning hybrid with sour and sugary grape aromas. This strain gives off a high that may initially bring you up with euphoria before landing you down on the couch for munchies and TV. Grape Pie is a cross of Cherry Pie and the Gage Green Group’s Grape Stomper. This strain looks just like a classic old school purp strain with terpy trichomes that offer delicious sour and sugary grape aromas associated with Grape Stomper.

 

