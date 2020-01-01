About this product

This Incredible Collaboration done with Urban Canna and Extractioneering resulted in several beautiful extractions. This one strain, Ice-Cream Sandwich only has 30grams total in circulation, so, don't sleep on this one. It really does taste like Ice-Cream! High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extract. This extract is in the sugared form where THC/a percentages can reach 90+%’s. There is always a HTFSE component to sugars typically greater than 20%. In creating HCFSE, we maintain Complexity over Purity, to ensure a well-rounded experience. A Crystalline THCa Sugar coated in HTFSE. The perfect dabable Blend Of True Spectrum.