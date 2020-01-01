 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Ice-Cream Sandwich HCFSE Grown by Urban Canna
Ice-Cream Sandwich HCFSE Grown by Urban Canna

by Extractioneering

About this product

This Incredible Collaboration done with Urban Canna and Extractioneering resulted in several beautiful extractions. This one strain, Ice-Cream Sandwich only has 30grams total in circulation, so, don't sleep on this one. It really does taste like Ice-Cream! High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extract. This extract is in the sugared form where THC/a percentages can reach 90+%’s. There is always a HTFSE component to sugars typically greater than 20%. In creating HCFSE, we maintain Complexity over Purity, to ensure a well-rounded experience. A Crystalline THCa Sugar coated in HTFSE. The perfect dabable Blend Of True Spectrum.

About this strain

Ice Cream

Ice Cream

Exotic and potent, Ice Cream by Paradise Seeds is a unique, award-winning cultivar. This bushy plant puts out dense nugs with tightly clustered trichomes, and the tasty terpenes offer flavors of vanilla and pine while the aroma is pure skunk. The high is usually balanced, so you’ll find your body relaxed and at ease without putting you straight to bed.

 

About this brand

A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.