  5. MAC #3 RIND - A Cured and Carbonated Whole Plant Extract 1gm
MAC #3 RIND - A Cured and Carbonated Whole Plant Extract 1gm

by Extractioneering

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Rind - Whole Plant Cosolvent crystalized crumble hash that is also carbonated for full flavor. The MAC #3 grown by Dank Bros LLC is fruity, and piney with a hint of spice. This Rind has almost 90% Cannabinoids! Its terpene profile is rich and captures the very essence of the cured cannabis plant. Like an orchestra, consisting of not just the big top notes, but instead holding the woodwinds, brass, percussion, and strings as well. We strive to provide as much information as possible to you about our products, via a robust blog, online testing, and farm information all within easy access right on the website. Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions and no CRC. Rind is a virgin Extraction and is always one of a kind experiences.

About this strain

MAC

MAC
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Capulator, Miracle Alien Cookies (better known as MAC) crosses Alien Cookies with a hybrid of Columbian and Starfighter. MAC is a gorgeous resin-covered flower with a dank, gassy musk and sour citrus highlights. The smooth flavors of MAC have thick zesty orange notes that are balanced out by floral accents and a sweet, earthy finish.

 

About this brand

A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.