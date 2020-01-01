 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solvent
  Magic Melon - HCFSE
Hybrid

Magic Melon - HCFSE

by Extractioneering

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Magic Melon, Grown by Livetia Farms in Southern Oregon; By Mixing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon in Extract form is an extremely tropical and fruity Sativa. And as you open up the jar, you'll be hit with hints of watermelon, lime, cantaloupe, and gas. With over 7% Terpenes and almost 80% Cannabinoids, you're going to have a good time. High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extract. This extract is in the sugared form where THC/a percentages can reach 90+%’s. There is always a HTFSE component to sugars typically greater than 20%. In creating HCFSE, we maintain Complexity over Purity, to ensure a well-rounded experience. A Crystalline THCa Sugar coated in HTFSE. The perfect dabable Blend Of True Spectrum.

About this strain

Magic Melon

Magic Melon
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.

About this brand

Extractioneering Logo
A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.