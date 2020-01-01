Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Magic Melon, Grown by Livetia Farms in Southern Oregon; By Mixing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon in Extract form is an extremely tropical and fruity Sativa. And as you open up the jar, you'll be hit with hints of watermelon, lime, cantaloupe, and gas. With over 7% Terpenes and almost 80% Cannabinoids, you're going to have a good time. High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extract. This extract is in the sugared form where THC/a percentages can reach 90+%’s. There is always a HTFSE component to sugars typically greater than 20%. In creating HCFSE, we maintain Complexity over Purity, to ensure a well-rounded experience. A Crystalline THCa Sugar coated in HTFSE. The perfect dabable Blend Of True Spectrum.
Crossing Mango Trees, Honeydew Melon, and Mango Sherbert, Magic Melon is a tropical fruity sativa from Humboldt Seed Company. Lime green buds have hints of purple, and cantaloupe and watermelon aromas finish with gassy notes when you open the bag.