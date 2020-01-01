About this product

The Miracle Alien Cookies grown by Kline Cultivations is an absolutely amazing experience. With lots of gas and heavy on the citrus, it's what you come to expect from a M.A.C. but, with the added love and attention David Kline gives his plants, you can really feel. With over 6% Terpenes and over 70% Cannabinoids (almost 70% THC) Only 220 Cartridges made total. This is Extractioneering’s liquid extract, the crowned achievement of our patent-pending extraction process. Prior to processing a batch of cannabis, we analyze the biochemistry to predict the best winterization conditions that result in a native balance of oleoresin molecules perfect for vaporization. We strive to create a complex cannabis extract. A Carbonated Liquid Oleoresin From A Cosolvent Butane/Propane/Co2 Extraction Performed on Cured Cannabis Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions, HTFSE is as close to the cannabis strain's cannabinoid and terpene ratio as possible, providing the full benefit of the plant. HTFSE is a virgin Extraction and always one of a kind experiences. Extractioneering products don't need to be refrigerated and don't go 'bad' as long as they are kept room temperature. Only 50 of these carts were made, so make sure you get one before they are gone!