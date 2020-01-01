 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  Point Break HCFSE - Cured and Carbonated Full Spectrum Extract 1gm

Point Break HCFSE - Cured and Carbonated Full Spectrum Extract 1gm

by Extractioneering

Point Break HCFSE - Cured and Carbonated Full Spectrum Extract 1gm
Extractioneering Concentrates Solvent Point Break HCFSE - Cured and Carbonated Full Spectrum Extract 1gm

Point Break HCFSE Point Break is an intensely fruity Indica dominant strain from Eugreen Farms. A cross of Tropicanna Cookies and Trophy Wife. It's got light eucalyptus notes with a free zest of citrus. The extract itself concentrates the flavour and provides a sweet and nutty undertone. With over 7% Terpenes and over 80% Cannabinoids, you're going to have a good time. High Cannabinoid Full Spectrum Extract. This extract is in the sugared form where THC/a percentages can reach 90+%’s. There is always a HTFSE component to sugars typically greater than 20%. In creating HCFSE, we maintain Complexity over Purity, to ensure a well-rounded experience.

A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.