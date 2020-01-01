Colors Cartridge - Blueberry - 500mg
by Evolab
0.5 grams
$49.99
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Purple Punch HTFSE Cartridge Grown by Re-Up Farms 9.31% TERPENES and 78.51% CANNABINOIDS (74% THC) Tastes like you're eating a bowl of fresh concord grapes. Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions, HTFSE is as close to the cannabis strain's cannabinoid and terpene ratio as possible, providing the full benefit of the plant. HTFSE is a virgin Extraction and are always one of a kind experiences. Extractioneering products don't need to be refrigerated and don't go 'bad' as long as they are kept room temperature. Less than 200 of these carts were made, so make sure you get one before they are gone!
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.