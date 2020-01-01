 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sour Patch Kids Rind Plus 1gm
Hybrid

Sour Patch Kids Rind Plus 1gm

by Extractioneering

Write a review
Extractioneering Concentrates Solvent Sour Patch Kids Rind Plus 1gm
Extractioneering Concentrates Solvent Sour Patch Kids Rind Plus 1gm
Extractioneering Concentrates Solvent Sour Patch Kids Rind Plus 1gm
Extractioneering Concentrates Solvent Sour Patch Kids Rind Plus 1gm

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Rind Plus is one of the most potent products available on the market. This Sour Patch Kids Rind Plus, grown by Deterra Farms, has over 85% Cannabinoids, 75% coming from THC. and almost 3% Terpenes. Rind is created using our CoSolvent TM process, the same one we use to create HTFSE and HCFSE. It's a carbonated Whole Plant Virgin Extract, which lends to it's a similar experience to Cured Rosin or a Cyrtalized Hash. It packs an incredible amount of taste into every experience.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Patch Kiss

Sour Patch Kiss
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Humulene

Sour Patch Kiss by Elev8 Seeds was designed as a heavy-yielding trichome producer. This was achieved by crossing Kimbo Kush’s sweet, doughy aroma with Sour Kush’s pungent odor and generous production. Sour Patch Kiss stands as a 60/40 sativa-dominant hybrid but represents its Kush lineage in effects. Offering a heady rush at the onset due to its high-THC percentage, Sour Patch Kiss offers a melting euphoria that settles in the limbs as low-level sedation, curbing stress while honing focus. 

About this brand

Extractioneering Logo
A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.