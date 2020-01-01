 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Strawberry Banana HTFSE Cartridge - Cured Carbonated Oleoresin 0.5gm
Hybrid

Strawberry Banana HTFSE Cartridge - Cured Carbonated Oleoresin 0.5gm

by Extractioneering

Write a review
Extractioneering Concentrates Solvent Strawberry Banana HTFSE Cartridge - Cured Carbonated Oleoresin 0.5gm
Extractioneering Concentrates Solvent Strawberry Banana HTFSE Cartridge - Cured Carbonated Oleoresin 0.5gm
Extractioneering Concentrates Solvent Strawberry Banana HTFSE Cartridge - Cured Carbonated Oleoresin 0.5gm
Extractioneering Concentrates Solvent Strawberry Banana HTFSE Cartridge - Cured Carbonated Oleoresin 0.5gm
Extractioneering Concentrates Solvent Strawberry Banana HTFSE Cartridge - Cured Carbonated Oleoresin 0.5gm

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Strawberry Banana HTFSE Cartridge Grown by The Factory 8.31% TERPENES and 71.79% CANNABINOIDS (67% THC) Tastes like you're eating a bowl of fresh strawberries drizzled in honey. Each batch is incredibly small and takes weeks, sometimes months to finish. Each tasting as unique as the material they came from. With no reintroductions, HTFSE is as close to the cannabis strain's cannabinoid and terpene ratio as possible, providing the full benefit of the plant. HTFSE is a virgin Extraction and always one of a kind experiences. Extractioneering products don't need to be refrigerated and don't go 'bad' as long as they are kept room temperature. Less than 200 of these carts were made, so make sure you get one before they are gone!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

About this brand

Extractioneering Logo
A Biotech company, specializing in luxury Carbonated and Cured Oleoresin Extracts.