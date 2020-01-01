About this product

The Exxus Snap VV Variable Voltage Cartridge Vaporizer improves upon the basic Snap by giving you the ability to select from four voltage settings. Now you can customize your vaping experience to a higher degree. The Snap VV is a sleek oil cartridge device that uses a strong magnetic connection to keep its recessed atomizer firmly in place. At just 3” tall by 1” wide, the Exxus Snap VV Variable Voltage Cartridge Vaporizer is one of the smallest devices of its kind. The slim profile is partially accomplished by the presence of a recessed atomizer. The atomizer sits down inside the chassis of the mod, and it is held in place by a strong magnetic connection. This makes changing out the atomizer quick and easy, and it also helps to protect the atomizer from damage. Included in this package are the Exxus Snap VV, an atomizer, a long magnetic connector, a short magnetic connector, a Micro USB charging cable, and a user manual. Everything you need to begin using the vaporizer is included. It has a simple one-button operation and can be operated by any level of vapor with ease. The Snap VV is compatible with any 510 threaded cartridge and comes in your choice of red, black, silver, pearl, gunmetal, full color with more color options to come and is backed by a 1-year warranty.