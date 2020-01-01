DAVINCI MIQRO - Black
by DaVinci Vaporizer
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The Exxus GO Concentrate Vaporizer is the new evolution of concentrate vaporizers that hits like a freight train. Its XL Triple Quartz Coil easily vaporizers your wax giving you a great hit each session that matches that of a larger dab rig. The GO heats up in a quick 5 seconds and powers through a 10 second sessions giving you plenty of vapor and flavor from your concentrates. Take the Exxus GO Challenge and record yourself attempting 10 hits in 5 minutes. Winners will be given $100 of store credit at ExxusVape.com, while people who are not successful still win the Hydro Adapter valued at $29.99. Sign up at ExxusVape.com/GO
Be the first to review this product.