Exxus Vape was established with the mission to create, develop, and distribute top of the line products for any and all vaporizing need. As an industry leader in the vaporizer community, Exxus Vape offers a variety of products that allow our users to vape herb, juice, and wax. The newest additions to our line of vapes include the first of their kind in the category. The Exxus Mini is the world's smallest portable herb vaporizer and the Exxus GO is a hybrid with the portability of concentrate pen along with the power of a full size dab rig that hits like a freight train.